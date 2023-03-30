New NC Budget Draft Shows Double Digit Raises for Teachers

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina teachers could be getting a raise according to the first draft of the new NC budget.

Leaders in the state House proposed a budget plan on Wednesday that includes a minimum 7.5% salary increase for all state employees over the next two years. Additionally, the budget plan will allocate funds for school safety enhancements and economic development projects, while also maintaining previously approved tax reductions.

North Carolina has a substantial budget surplus this year, coupled with significant teacher and state worker shortages, with some government agencies having reported as many as one in every four or five positions vacant.

With around 5,000 unoccupied teaching positions statewide as of February, the budget places great emphasis on utilizing the surplus to tackle workforce challenges.

