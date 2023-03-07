It’s Spring Time! Here’s How to Manage Seasonal Allergies

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Spring allergies can be a real nuisance for many people, with symptoms ranging from itchy, watery eyes and sneezing to congestion and headaches. However, there are several steps you can take to manage your spring allergies and minimize their impact on your daily life. Here are some tips:

Know your triggers: The first step in managing spring allergies is to identify what triggers your symptoms. This could be pollen, mold, or other environmental allergens. Once you know your triggers, you can take steps to avoid them. Limit outdoor exposure: If pollen is a trigger for your allergies, try to limit your time outdoors during peak pollen season, which is typically in the morning and early afternoon. Keep windows and doors closed, and use air conditioning to keep your home cool and dry. Use allergy medication: Over-the-counter antihistamines, decongestants, and nasal sprays can provide relief for allergy symptoms. Be sure to read the label carefully and follow the recommended dosage instructions. Consider allergy shots: If your allergies are severe or persistent, talk to your doctor about allergy shots (also known as immunotherapy). This involves gradually exposing you to small amounts of the allergen over time, which can help desensitize your immune system and reduce your symptoms. Practice good hygiene: Pollen can stick to your hair and clothing, so be sure to shower and change your clothes after spending time outdoors. You can also use a saline nasal rinse or neti pot to flush out any allergens that may be lingering in your nasal passages. Keep your home clean: Regularly vacuuming, dusting, and washing bedding can help reduce the amount of allergens in your home. Consider using a HEPA air purifier to filter out pollen and other allergens.

By following these tips, you can effectively manage your spring allergies and enjoy the season with minimal disruption to your daily life.