The Republican-controlled legislature overrode Governor Roy Coooper’s veto surrounding pistol permits on Wednesday.
For the first time since 2018, North Carolina residents can now purchase a handgun without first obtaining a permit from their local sheriff.
The law, which abolishes the long-standing permit system requiring sheriffs to conduct character assessments and criminal history checks on firearm applicants, was approved by the House 71–46.
On Tuesday, the Senate voted along party lines to override the veto of Gov. Cooper. The permit is immediately repealed.
Cooper and Democratic senators cautioned that it inhibits law enforcement’s capacity to prevent more dangerous individuals from obtaining weapons through private sales, which do not need a background check.
A national background check and a concealed weapons permit are still necessary for anyone buying a firearm from a gun shop or a federally authorized dealer.
Permit requirement to purchase pistol vetoed in North Carolina
