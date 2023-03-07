Times have changed and so have the names of these babies and the gospel legend, Kirk Franklin, says we have to do something about it.
The Grammy-award-winning artist took to Instagram to share his thoughts on names parents are choosing for their kids and said we need to bring back “real names!”
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
“To save the next generation, we need to go back to real names.”
Check out the video below:
In hindsight, names like Geraldine, Gladys, Shirley are long gone so he does have a point. But all we can do is pray and hope the next generation is saved!
What are your thoughts on the naming topic?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE GOSPEL NEWS..
Donald Lawrence To Revive Gospel Icon Edwin Hawkins Music & Arts Seminar As Music + Arts Global
10 Times Ricky Dillard Showed Us Why He’s The Ultimate Choirmaster
8 Scriptures To Find Peace
Kirk Franklin Says We Need To Bring Back “Real Names” For Children was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
Black Female R&B Singers Throughout Time
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith & Jada During Netflix Live Show, Twitter Critiques The Slander
-
Black Male R&B Singers Throughout Time
-
Da Brat Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards