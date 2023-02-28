J. Cole, Drake, Usher & More Coming to 2023 Dreamville Festival

We are a month away from this year’s Dreamville Festival, and judging by the just-announced lineup… it may be the biggest one yet!

The festival will return on April 1 & 2 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. We already know that Fayetteville’s own J. Cole will headline night two of the festival, but now, we know who will be joining him!

As in years past, J. Cole has once again invited some of his favorite artists and collaborators to join him in his home state of North Carolina for one of the most anticipated music events of the year

On Dreamville Fest’s official social media channels, Cole will be joined by the 6 God himself, Drake, as co-headliner. Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy will also join in on the closing night, along with Summer Walker, GloRilla, Mario, and others.

And as if THAT wasn’t enough, the one and only Usher will take a break from his Vegas residency to headline night one! He will be joined by City Girls, Lil Durk, Key Glock, SiR, and more.

And, of course, we can’t have Dreamville Fest without the Dreamville roster! So, you can expect hot performances from Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, Cozz, Bas, Lute, Omen, and J.I.D.

The full music lineup broken down by day is listed below and additional information can be found at DreamvilleFest.com:

Saturday, April 1:

USHER

Lil Durk

Ari Lennox

City Girls

Sean Paul

EARTHGANG

Jessie Reyez

Key Glock

SiR

Lute

Omen

Marqus Clae

Victony



Sunday, April 2:

J. Cole + Drake

Burna Boy

Summer Walker

J.I.D

GloRilla

Bas

Waka Flaka Flame

Mario

Ayra Starr

Baby Tate

Cozz

Jordan Ward

Reuben Vincent

