Wellness Wednesday: Increasing Your Water Intake

Staying hydrated is key to maintaining good health!
Make sure you’re drinking enough water throughout the day. Start your day with a big glass of water, and keep a reusable water bottle with you that you can refill throughout the day.
You could also set reminders on your phone to drink water every few hours, or download a water-tracking app. Try to aim for at least 8 glasses of water per day!
Drinking an adequate amount of water has been shown to have several health benefits including weight loss, a decreased risk for cardiovascular disease, and better gut health.
Make sure you drink some water today.
