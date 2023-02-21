HomeCharlotte

Charlotte School Evacuated After Toilet Paper Roll Set on Fire

Charlotte Fire responded quickly to an incident at Sedgefield Middle School before 7:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to find a toilet paper roll that had been set on fire. Luckily, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before it spread any further.

The school was evacuated as a precaution, but the Charlotte Fire department gave an all-clear after ensuring the safety of all students and staff.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

This story is still developing.

