Charlotte School Evacuated After Toilet Paper Roll Set on Fire

Charlotte Fire responded quickly to an incident at Sedgefield Middle School before 7:30 a.m.
Crews arrived to find a toilet paper roll that had been set on fire. Luckily, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before it spread any further.
The school was evacuated as a precaution, but the Charlotte Fire department gave an all-clear after ensuring the safety of all students and staff.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
This story is still developing.
