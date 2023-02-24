S3E4: Cierra (@Friskmegood) on The Awkward Phase w/ Juju

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

By: Julianna Wodtly

This week on The Awkward Phase Juju covers the Fashion Category with Cleveland’s very own Cierra Boyd also known as Frisk Me Good. This Episode Cierra breaks down how she fell in love with fashion and self taught herself through YouTube while attending Ohio University. Within the past 4 years she’s collaborated with a number of House hold names, a Partner with Patron Tequila, featured as a Designer on season 2 of “The Hype” on HBO Max, and currently putting together fashion shows in and outside of the city. Tap in as she discusses what her development into becoming a Fashion Engineer was truly like and how investing into her craft opened so many more doors for her !

Cierra’s Official Website : https://friskmegood.com

