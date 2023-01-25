HomeAthletes

Charlotte FC Celebrates the Life of Anton Walkes

Charlotte FC paid their respects to Anton Walkes in a moving celebration of life ceremony, honoring the life of the beloved team member who passed away in a tragic boating accident in Florida.

Speeches from those closest to him, both in Charlotte and in his homeland of England, filled the air with fond memories of the late Walkes.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Walkes was a passenger on a personal watercraft in Biscayne Bay when it collided with a cabin boat. He was rushed to shore and given CPR, but sadly lost his life due to the severity of his injuries.

“Anton was a good man,” said Don Garber, MLS Commissioner. “He represented everything that’s great about our sport, and everything that’s great about our league.”

