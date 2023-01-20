HomeCrime

TSA Reports a Record Number of Guns Found at CLT Airport in 2022

In 2022, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported a record-breaking number of guns found at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) security checkpoints.

A total of 117 guns were found, which is a significant increase from the 106 that were found the year before. Furthermore, the TSA reported that a whopping 250 firearms were discovered in carry-ons across all airports in the state.

Anyone caught bringing a firearm to a security checkpoint can face a potential criminal citation and a hefty civil penalty of up to $15,000.

TSA agents reported seizing the most firearms at the following airports:

  1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL): 448
  2. Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW): 385
  3. Houston’s George Bush International (IAH): 298
  4. Nashville International (BNA): 213
  5. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX): 196
  6. Orlando International (MCO): 162
  7. Denver International (DEN): 156
  8. Austin-Bergstrom International (AUS): 150
  9. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL): 134
  10. Tampa International (TPA): 131

