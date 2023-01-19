Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes dies following Miami boating accident

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte FC defender tragically dies following a boating accident in south Florida early Thursday morning, the soccer club confirmed.

According to Miami Herald, 25-year-old Anton Walkes died Thursday after a Wednesday crash on waters near Miami Marine Stadium.

The Miami news outlet reports, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Walkes was found unconscious after two boats crashed around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He received CPR from Miami Fire Rescue before being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Charlotte FC announced the tragic and heartbreaking news Thursday morning.

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” said Owner David Tepper. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

The Lewisham, England, native in 2021 entered the MLS expansion draft and was selected by Charlotte FC 2021. Walkes started 21 games in 23 appearances last season.

“ We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being,” said Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy. The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

