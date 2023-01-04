105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time for the “Big Up / Let Down” report, where Amanda Seales and DJ Nailz simultaneously give you their proudest moment and greatest disappointment of the week at hand.

You may or may not need a brief breakdown for this week’s “Let Down” though. Allow Amanda to fill you in:

RELATED: New Year’s Resolutions For Other Folks: Herschel Walker, Ed Reed And Megan Thee Stallion

The “Big Up,” however, couldn’t have been written better by a Hollywood screenwriter. A Christmas snowstorm in Buffalo turned good samaritan Sha’Kyra Aughtry into not only a life-saver but also a woman who got blessed with a few hundred thousand dollars more in her bank account this holiday season!

Listen to the inspiring story, including the head-scratching let down as well, below on The Amanda Seales Show:

Big Up / Let Down: Sha’Kyra Aughtry’s Snowstorm Rescue + Tory Lanez Apologists was originally published on blackamericaweb.com