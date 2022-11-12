HomeFood & Drink

These are the Most Popular Meals During Thanksgiving

Glazed Ham

Source: Chiara Sakuwa / Getty

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to gather with family and friends and share a delicious meal.

Popular Thanksgiving dishes often include:

  • turkey
  • ham
  • stuffing
  • mashed potatoes
  • sweet potatoes
  • cranberry sauce
  • green beans
  • pumpkin pie.

Many people also enjoy adding side dishes like mac and cheese, cornbread, rolls, and salads. To make the meal even more special, families may try a new recipe or tweak a classic dish. No matter what is served, Thanksgiving meals often involve a little bit of everything, making it a great time to try new flavors!

Which of these are on your dinner menu this year?

