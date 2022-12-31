Expect More Law Enforcement on the Roads for NYE

As we approach New Year’s Eve, drivers should be aware that this is one of the most hazardous times of the year.

Unfortunately, law enforcement agencies anticipate people driving while intoxicated, leading to more fatalities on the roads.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, 432 fatalities have already occurred in the state this year due to alcohol or drug-related crashes.

Consequences for driving under the influence in North Carolina and South Carolina can include: jail time, losing your license, and racking up fines worth thousands of dollars.

Let’s all take extra care on the roads this holiday season and make sure that everyone is able to enjoy the New Year safely.

