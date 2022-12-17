HomeWork & Money

Charlotte-Based Company to Bring Hundreds of New Jobs

Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that Albemarle Corporation, a specialty chemicals company based in Charlotte, will be investing millions of dollars in Mecklenburg County to expand its operations.

This expansion will create 200 new jobs and establish a facility for researching and developing advanced materials for the lithium and battery markets. This is a major move for the company and will provide hundreds of new opportunities for the local community.

“North Carolina’s innovation economy continues to surge thanks to Albemarle Corporation building its research and development operations in Mecklenburg County,” Cooper said.

Albemarle County has committed $200 million to the development of a University City technology park, which will be a hub for product research and development. This investment is expected to bring significant economic growth to the area and create exciting new opportunities for local businesses and innovators.

