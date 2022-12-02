Barack Obama Didn’t Have To Roast Herschel Walker Like This, But We’re Glad He Did

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

I‘m not sure if former President Barack Obama was auditioning to be on an episode of Wild ‘n Out or if Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Martin Lawrence formed a comedy Voltron that took the form of America’s first Black commander-in-chief—but Obama really didn’t need to roast Herschel Walker like this.

“Since the last time I was here Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia,” Obama said during a campaign rally in Atlanta for incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. “Like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf. This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself. When I was seven. Then I grew up.”

To be fair, Walker set himself up for that one when he went full sunken-place Twilight in front of a bunch of MAGA minions who were willing to throw him some patronizing laughs while their great Black hope performed a Shuck ‘n Jive Def Jam set.

Still, Obama didn’t need to reach this deep into his drag bag to clown a guy who’s already a clown the way he did.

“He also claimed that he used to let me beat him in basketball but then he admitted that we never actually met,” he continued. “So I guess this was more of an imaginary whooping.”

Then the ex-president ended on a more serious note.

From the New York Post:

“As far as I’m concerned he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States Senator,” Obama said. “This would be funny if he weren’t running for Senate.”

Obama also accused Walker of serving up “bald-faced lies” to Georgia voters and making “stuff up” on the campaign trail.

“When you spend more time thinking about horror movie fantasies than you do thinking about the people you want to represent, that says something about your priorities. When again and again you serve up bald-faced lies. Just make stuff up. That says something about the kind of person you are and the kind of leader you would be if you were in the United States Senate,” Obama concluded.

Maybe Obama was trying to outdo Pastor Jamal Bryant in airing Walker out like he was a dusty closet (full of skeletons and unclaimed children).

Of course, if we’re being honest, the compulsive liar who thinks he’s a werewolf cop who can whoop Obama in basketball while crafting anti-COVID potions one can spray in their doorway, is low-hanging fruit for a roast like this. It’s like taking candy from a baby that Walker denies is his. (I know, that was just petty.)

He just makes it too easy. Hopefully, he won’t become a U.S. Senator after this “erection” runoff. (OK, now that was just petty.)

SEE ALSO:

Ben Carson Says Attacks On Black Conservatives Like Herschel Walker Are Meant To ‘Divide The Black Community’

Herschel Walker Says Trump Did The Most For Black People. Here’s Why He Doesn’t Know What He’s Talking About

The post Barack Obama Didn’t Have To Roast Herschel Walker Like This, But We’re Glad He Did appeared first on NewsOne.

Barack Obama Didn’t Have To Roast Herschel Walker Like This, But We’re Glad He Did was originally published on newsone.com