Chloë Bailey will star in upcoming film Midas Touch as legendary Wall Street trader Lauren Simmons. Read more details about the exciting movie inside.

Midas Touch is based on a true story of Simmons, who is the groundbreaking Black Wall Street trader. She made history as the youngest equity trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and only the second Black woman to ever hold that position. Simmons is known as “the Wolfette of Wall Street” for her breaking barriers in the industry.

Bailey will portray Simmons in the Numa Perrier directed film. Perrier is best known for her acclaimed indie film Jezebel. Perrier will direct Midas Touch from a script she co-wrote with Loki writer Amber Dupre. Perrier will also direct the upcoming Netflix film, The Perfect Find, starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers.

Simmons, whose life rights were optioned by AGC Studios, serves as executive producer on Midas Touch. She is also joined by AGC Studios chairman and CEO Stuart Ford, AGC chief creative officer Lourdes Diaz, and EVP of production Glendon Palmer to produce the upcoming biopic.

Bailey is most known for her role in Freeform’s “grown-ish.” She has been consistent on the big screen. The actress and musician recently starred in the film Jane and will also star opposite Russell Crowe in The Georgetown Project.

We will post more on Midas Touch as details are released.

Chloë Bailey Will Portray Historic Wall Street Trader Lauren Simmons In ‘Midas Touch’ was originally published on globalgrind.com