Radio One Charlotte Welcomes DJ Ace Home to 102.5 The Block

Beginning November 14, 2022, Charlotte will get to hear and experience #LIVEWITHACE on WOSF-HD2-FM 102.5 The Block, Monday through Friday, 12pm – 7pm and Saturdays 10am – 3pm.

DJ Ace, as he is known to his listeners, started working in radio in 2011. In 2016, he made his debut with Radio One Charlotte’s 92.7 The Block. In addition to working in Charlotte, DJ Ace held down on-air weekend shifts with Radio One Raleigh. His resume also includes stops with WBLK and WPEG and nationally as a contributor for TMZ. As a native Charlottean, he has given back to his community extensively with programs like his Back-to-School Party, providing bookbags and supplies to youth, Halloween Nightmare on the Block community event and Ace’s Stuff the Bus Campaign. After spending almost 2 years away from his beloved radio after company downsizing during Covid, he is excited to come back home.

“It’s an honor to come back and dominate under Uzi D’s leadership, impacting lives in the Charlotte Metro, one BLOCK at a time,” says DJ Ace.

Jeff “Uzi D” Anderson adds, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring #LIVEWITHACE back to 102.5 The Block. We know that his energy, enthusiasm, and local connection to the Charlotte community are the spark we need to take us to the next level.”

DJ Ace’s first day in his new slot of 12pm-7pm will be today. He joins the 102.5 The Block line-up that includes The Morning Hustle, weekdays 6AM-11AM. WOSF-HD2-FM 102.5 The Block can be streamed online at www.theblockcharlotte.com.

