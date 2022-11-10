Watch The Emotion Evoking Official Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

This week (November 9), we finally got the official trailer of Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which is in select theaters right now and will be available on Netflix December 9.

The stop motion animated film offers up a brand new version of the classic children’s tale about a puppet who wants to be a real live boy. Although the story is about a kid, Pinocchio has never been a kid’s story, per se. As expected, Guillermo del Toro’s version won’t be like any other telling of the story we’ve ever seen. The latest iteration deals with issues that are much more adult centric.

Here’s the official synopsis of the film from Netflix: Academy Award®-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.

You can check out the trailer below. Forewarning, it might make you shed a thug tear or two.

Completely different from what you’re used to seeing or expected to see from a Pinocchio film right? The Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson directed film boasts an unreal voice cast with Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, and introducing Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. Other cast members include Finn Wolfhard, Academy Award winnerCate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, with Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz and Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton.

Pinocchio was written by Guillermo del Toro and Patrick McHale. On top of writing and directing the film, del Toro also served as a producer alongside Lisa Henson; Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico. Melanie Coombs, Gris Grimly (who also designed the film) and Blanca Lista took on co-producer responsibilities.

Hop in the comments and let us know what you think about the trailer of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio which will be available on Netflix December 9.

