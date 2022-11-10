105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Interm Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh informed the district that he would be resigning “sooner than planned”, CMS Board of Education announced.

CMS said Hattabaugh’s decision was based on what was best for him and family reasons and will leave at the end of December.

The district Board of Education released a statement,

“We wish he could stay through the school year but we understand and accept his reasons for departure. Family must always come first. We are so very grateful for all that he has done in his time with us. Coming out of the pandemic, CMS has regained its footing.”

Hattabaugh was named interim superintendent in April 2022 on a 14-month contract after the school district terminate former Superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract.

The board added, “Hugh has brought a renewed sense of urgency to the district around the work of educating children. Under his leadership, the district has strengthened and streamlined critical processes and safeguards. We are therefore well positioned to continue the positive path he has charted for us, and we thank him for his skill and expertise in leading us forward. “

The district has had seven superintendents since 2012, including Hattabaugh during two different tenures.

CMS interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh to step down before contract ends was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com