Isiah Thomas Reignites Beef With “As-hole” Michael Jordan

The decades-old beef between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas has been reignited.

Thomas was doing an interview with Greece’s Cosmote TV –which holds the country’s exclusive NBA broadcast rights– when he was asked about the longtime dispute with MJ and how it was portrayed in The Last Dance documentary.

Thomas didn’t hold back in his response and proved the beef was alive and well.

“When I was watching the “Last Dance” I’m sitting there, and I’m watching it with my family, and I’m thinking everything is good. And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an asshole,” he says. “And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an asshole. I’m like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, ’cause I’m from the west side of Chicago.”

Thomas wasn’t satisfied with the quote and doubled down on his opinion by quote tweeting his statement and adding,” My full quote don’t shorten it or take it out context see below why!’

The quote was no surprise as the two NBA greats have beefed for years dating back to when the Chicago Bulls swept Thomas’ Bad Boy Detroit Pistons in the 1991 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

With the clock dwindling down and the team’s Finals chances evaporating, teammate Bill Laimbeer suggested they walk to the locker room without shaking the Bulls’ hands, and the beef festered from there.

It then resurfaced more than two years ago in April 2020 when The Last Dance aired, and Jordan expressed how much that changed their relationship. The growing grudge led to him being petty during his 2009 Hall of Fame induction speech and famously icing Thomas out of the 1992 Olympic Dream Team.

For his The Last Dance interview, Thomas expressed regret for how he handled himself during the losing moment.

“Knowing what we know now, and the aftermath of what took place, I think all of us would have stopped and said ‘Hey, congratulations,’ like they do now,” Thomas said.

