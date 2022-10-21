Panthers trade RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers, sources report

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Christian McCaffrey‘s days in Carolina have come to an end.

The Panthers trade Pro Bowl RB McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

The trade shouldn’t come as much of a shock. McCaffrey trade rumors began to swirl early in the week after the Panthers’ 5-1 start to the season. The team sees this move as an “opportunity to help in 2023 and beyond.”

It’s been a frustrating season for the Panthers, to say the least. Carolina parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule and traded WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona this month.

McCaffrey returns to the Bay Area, where he attended Stanford.

Carolina drafted McCaffrey #8 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In six seasons he rushed for 3,980 yards and 32 touchdowns, including 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns through the first six games this season.

McCaffrey earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2019 after a career-high 1,387 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, along with 116 receptions for 1,005 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

