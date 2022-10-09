Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3.

Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home.

According to the Dallas Police Department, that was where first responders found Womack on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds on Monday evening before being rushed to a local hospital, where she died later that night.

Her mother, Andrea, spoke to the news after the tragedy about Asia’s affinity for basketball.

“Asia loved basketball. She loved basketball to the point where she died doing what she loved,” her mother said of her daughter before addressing the man. “This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s. She’s eaten with the man. She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

The family said Womack won the game and began teasing the friend about the outcome. Then the shooter became angrier and angrier, so he took his children and brother home before coming back to the park and shooting Womack five times as she was walking home.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the killing, and there’s a warrant out for the arrest of the alleged shooter, who, according to CBS, is for 31-year-old Cameron Hogg.

“Detectives are still working the case,” said Kristin Lowman with Dallas PD. “No one is in custody at this time. They’ve been working it since Monday night trying to find justice for Miss Womack.”

