HomeArts & Entertainment

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Cap or No Cap’ | Episode 88

Rate, Like, Subscribe and Download the The Undressing Room Presented By Macy's on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
The Undressing Room Podcast Feature Graphic

Source: n/a / other

 

This week the ladies get into Netlix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the aftermath of the series, and his love for R&B movies. Plus, did Khloe Kardashian really have brain trauma from Tristan Thompson’s cheating or is it cap? And you might want to hold off before texting Cam’ron’s mom. Find out why.

The Final Question To Undress got real.  Would you snitch on someone who is cheating?

 

LISTEN BELOW

 

 

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast 

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

As we head into the Halloween season, grab your Fall weather gear.  Head to  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks of the season.

 

Check out more episodes below

 

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Cap or No Cap’ | Episode 88  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

    • Close