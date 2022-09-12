Check Out Our 2022 Emmy Awards Staff Predictions List

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The 74th Emmy Awards will be held tonight (Sep. 12) at 8 PM ET, broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. There are countless, deserving nominees for some of the year’s best in television, but only one winner will be announced from each category. Prepare for TV’s biggest night, hosted by Kenan Thompson, with our staff predictions for the 2022 Emmy Awards inside.

Our staff predictions for the 2022 Emmy Awards by category:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Staff Pick: Euphoria

Janeé: “‘Euphoria.’The Fezo/Lexi love connection was key this season. The play was genius and the finale was BONKERS!”

Sammy: “This is tough because ‘Squid Game’ also had a huge cultural impression, but we have to go ‘Euphoria.’ They just know drama.”

Davonta: “I’m going ‘Euphoria’ for sure.”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Staff Pick: Abbott Elementary

Janeé: “I’m rolling with ‘Abbott Elementary,’ but I really loved Ted Lasso.”

Sammy: “’Abbott Elementary.’ Though ‘Only Murders in the Building’ or something silly could likely take it home.”

Davonta: “’Abbott’ easily. ‘Curb [Your Enthusiasm]’ is always hilarious in my mind though.”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Staff Pick: ‘The White Lotus’ but we think the award will go to ‘Dopesick.’

Janeé: “I enjoyed ‘The White Lotus’ too but ‘Dopesick’ should win it by virtue of being based on a true story and being so damned harrowing.”

Sammy: “I loved ‘The White Lotus’ the most. The cast, the story, the cinematography – wondrous.”

Davonta: “White Lotus was fire. One of my mans can’t shut up about Dopesick though.”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Staff Pick: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Janeé: “Idc for this category at all. [I’d] give it to ‘Squid Game’ because that’s the only one that made me feel something.”

Sammy: “I’ll go ‘Squid Game’s’ Lee Jung-jae. The fact that it was in a different language and I still felt every emotion is brilliant acting in my opinion.”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Staff Pick: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Janeé: “Rooting for Zendaya but any of them deserve it in the actress category. Both the Killing Eve stars go hard.”

Sammy: “Zendaya for sure.”

Davonta: “She took leaps and bounds in her acting this year.”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Staff Pick: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Janeé: “Kieran Culkin’s performance is the only one I’m super familiar with.”

Sammy: “I’m letting you guys take the lead on this one.”

Davonta: “Tantalizing performance.”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Staff Pick: Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Janeé: “Julia Garner went kind of hard for ‘Ozark’ but so did Christina Ricci and Sydney Sweeney was bonkers in ‘Euphoria.’”

Sammy: “I’m going Sydney Sweeney. There was so much talk about her this season.”

Davonta: “Tough but probably Julia Garner.” [moments later] “Nah, Sydney Sweeney.”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Staff Pick: Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Janeé: “As much as I want to root for everyone Black…”

Sammy: “I want to root for everybody Black and Atlien but this season didn’t do it for me. I’d go Martin Short Only Murders. (sad face emoji)”

Davonta: “The chemistry he had with his cast mates was very memorable and it made the show that much more enjoyable.”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Staff Pick: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Janeé: “Quinta please.”

Sammy: “Quinta for President.”

Davonta: “She created the funniest show on tv right now.”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Staff Pick: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Janeé: “Tyler James for meee.”

Sammy: “Have you seen Tyler’s facial expressions? Each one needs an Emmy.”

Davonta: “He’s timing was everything. Certain scenes without him wouldn’t have been as amazing.”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Staff Pick: Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Janeé: “Janelle James deserves but so does Sheryl Lee Ralph.”

Sammy: “I want Aunty Sheryl to win but also Janelle was the masterful, comedic antagonist we didn’t know we needed. This one’s tough.”

Davonta: “Janelle is hysterical.”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Staff Pick: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Janeé: “Michael Keaton or Colin Firth, haven’t watched the others.”

Sammy: “I think Sebastian Stan was pretty damn good as Tommy but I’ve heard more great things about ‘Dopesick.’”

Davonta: “I’m not sure for real.”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Staff Pick: Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Janeé: “Bleh.”

Sammy: “I didn’t even watch Sarah Paulson in that last one to know she ate lol.”

Davonta: He was also far less enthused with this category.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

Staff Pick: Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

Janeé: “Steve Zahn.”

Sammy: “I enjoyed Bartlett’s performance but it’s looking like Zahn has it.”

Davonta: “Murray Bartlett or Steve Zahn”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Staff Pick: Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus” is our choice but Kaitlyn Dever or Jennifer Coolidge could take it home.

Janeé: “I think Kaitlyn Dever will win but I want Natasha Rothwell to get it.”

Sammy: “Natasha was so good in ‘The White Lotus,’ but so was Jennifer Coolidge.”

Davonta: “Any of the women from The White Lotus but Jennifer Coolidge was really good.”

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series

“The Amazing Race”

“Top Chef”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“The Voice”

“Nailed It!”

Staff Pick: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

Janeé: “Lizzo’s show was actually great.”

Sammy: “I’m going with Lizzo, because I love her and reality tv hasn’t been the same since Flavor of Love in 2006.”

Davonta: “Took awhile for me to watch but after all of my friends told me it was a must-watch, I couldn’t resist.”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Staff Pick: Trevor Noah

Janeé: “Trevor Noah bc… everyone Black.”

Sammy: “Trevor Noah the goat.”

Davonta: “Trevor Noah.”

