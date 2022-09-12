Nann Badder: Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed For Second Season

If you’re a fan of HBO Max‘s newest hit show ‘Rap Sh!t,’ GOOD NEWS!

HBO Max announced Monday that the half-hour comedy series from Issa Rae has been renewed for a second season. The first season of the show debuted in July and included eight episodes. ‘Rap Sh!t’ brought us the story of estranged high school friends Mia (KaMillion) and Shawna (Aida Osman). The two Miami girls reconnect with each other and eventually form a rap group. Throughout the first season, we see the ups and downs that come with trying to find success in the music industry.

Series creator and executive producer Issa Rae shared the news on her Twitter account.

“We’re so happy to play in the world of ‘Rap Sh!t’ for another season with this incredibly talented team,” she said.

The Head of Original Content at HBO Max, Sarah Aubrey, added “We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of ‘Rap Sh!t.’ With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at HOORAE, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.”

“This show and cast are one of a kind and I’m thrilled to get to do this again with them,” said showrunner Syreeta Singleton. “We’re going bigger and harder!”

Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler also starred alongside Kamillion and Osman in the first season. Issa Rae serves as executive producer under her media company, Hoorae, which has an overall deal with WarnerMedia. Syreeta Singleton serves as showrunner and executive producer, while also having co-wrote the Season 1 finale with Rae. Montrel McKay of Hoorae also executive produces with Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment. Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee and Pierre ‘P’ Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae. Rae’s audio content company, Raedio, handles music supervision for the series.

Congrats to Issa Rae, the cast and the whole team! If the first season was any indication of what’s to come, we need Season 2 here ASAP! You can stream Season One now on HBO Max.

Nann Badder: Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed For Second Season was originally published on globalgrind.com