Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. She was 96.

According to her family, the Queen “died peacefully” on Thursday, September 8.

According to ABC News, the Queen’s doctors were concerned about her health and had her under medical supervision in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Per @TheRoyalFamily: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort (Prince Charles and Camilla, Dutches of Cornwall) will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

After assuming the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year tenure as Britain’s monarch was the longest in the country’s history.

We’ll have more on this as details emerge.

