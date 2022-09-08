HomeMovies

Camp North End’s Free Outdoor Movies End Today

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
People waiting and watching in the public park for the movie to start on the projection screen of the open air cinema

Source: Rapeepong Puttakumwong / Getty

With summer coming to an end, today is the last chance to view a free outdoor movie at Camp North End.

Since the start of the summer, free outdoor movies have been shown on Thursdays starting at 8 PM. The entertainment comes after Camp North End partnered with Aurora Star Lit Cinema.

The last movie, E.T, will show today, September 8th.

Attendees are advised to bring their chairs or blanket and to arrive early if they plan to pick up Camp food.

Officials say the movies will play rain or shine.

Click here to pre-register for an upcoming movie.

Read the full story here.

movies

    • Close