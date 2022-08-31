Davidson College Retiring Stephen Curry’s No. 30 Jersey

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Davidson College will hold a special ceremony to retire Stephen Curry’s No. 30 jersey on Wednesday.

It’s an award that might come in second place to another achievement.

Curry will receive his college diploma 13 years after leaving Davidson to play in the NBA, where he won four titles and earned MVP twice.

Curry spent three seasons at Davidson, where he scored more than 2,600 points to become the school’s all-time greatest scorer. He left before completing his degree in 2009.

A player at Davidson College is not eligible to have their jersey retired unless they have earned a degree from the institution.

Curry, who had been taking classes online, announced on Twitter that he had graduated with a bachelor of arts in sociology.

