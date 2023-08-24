$4 Movie Tickets Coming Soon

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As part of a recently introduced “National Cinema Day”, movie tickets will cost merely $4 for one day in most American theaters.

A nationwide discount day will be held on Sunday, August 27th, in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens, according to a statement released by the Cinema Foundation.

All big motion picture companies are participating, as are well-known chains like AMC and Regal. Every showing in every format will cost no more than $4 in participating theaters.

National Cinema Day organizers hailed the event as a test that may become an annual tradition.

Go out and enjoy a movie!