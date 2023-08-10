105.3 RnB
Listen Live
Education

CMS Still in Need of About 500 Teachers

Published on August 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Empty classroom in a elementary school..

Source: pidjoe / Getty

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are preparing to welcome almost 140,000 kids on the first day of school starting Monday.

District-wide, 500 positions are open for classroom teachers, according to CMS. This is about 100 more than there were last year.

Additionally, the district employs more than 400 guest teachers, with several openings currently.

To address staffing shortages in their departments, the district’s transportation and school nutrition services will conduct recruitment initiatives during the Moving Forward Back-To-School Bash. This event is scheduled for August 12th, taking place at the Renaissance West STEAM Academy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guest instructors are more permanent than subs in that they work full-time and receive benefits.

However, guest teachers are not required to have a degree or teaching certification.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

charlotte-mecklenburg schools CMS education teachers

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close