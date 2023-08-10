CMS Still in Need of About 500 Teachers

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are preparing to welcome almost 140,000 kids on the first day of school starting Monday.

District-wide, 500 positions are open for classroom teachers, according to CMS. This is about 100 more than there were last year.

Additionally, the district employs more than 400 guest teachers, with several openings currently.

To address staffing shortages in their departments, the district’s transportation and school nutrition services will conduct recruitment initiatives during the Moving Forward Back-To-School Bash. This event is scheduled for August 12th, taking place at the Renaissance West STEAM Academy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guest instructors are more permanent than subs in that they work full-time and receive benefits.

However, guest teachers are not required to have a degree or teaching certification.

