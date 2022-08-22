Dennis Rodman’s Traveling To Russia To Help Free Brittney Griner: “I Know Putin Too Well”

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Dennis Rodman is back to his border-hopping ways.

The NBA legend has decided to take Brittney Griner’s freedom into his own hands and spoke to NBC about how he’s going to aid in the situation.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl. I’m trying to go this week,” Rodman told NBC News at a restaurant in D.C while in town for Sneakercon.” I know Putin too well.”

However, interfering with government dealings may not be in his best interest, and he could be doing more harm than help. According to NBC, the White House already knows about Rodman’s plans and warns against them.

“It’s public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts,” a senior Biden administration official said.

Rodman’s relationships with overseas leaders don’t stop at Russia, although he once called Putin a “cool guy” while on a trip to Moscow in 2014. He’s also been buddies with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un over the past decade, visiting him several times. Most famously, in 2018, he went to Singapore to “support” his friends when Kim Jung met with President Donald Trump.

American Kenneth Bae even credits Rodman with helping free him from North Korean imprisonment. After the missionary was sentenced to 15 years for planning to overthrow the North Korean government, Rodman went on a drunken rant about his case, which raised awareness.

“I want to thank Dennis Rodman for being a catalyst for my release,” Bae told CNN’s “New Day.” “Because of his rant, the media attention on my plight was increased. So if I meet him someday, I will just want to say `thank you’ for what he has done that really brought international attention to my plight.”

Griner is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for smuggling vape cartridges in her luggage.

Dennis Rodman’s Traveling To Russia To Help Free Brittney Griner: “I Know Putin Too Well” was originally published on cassiuslife.com