CATS Looking for Feedback on Where to Put New Light Rail Stop

The Charlotte Area Transit System is seeking feedback from riders on the location of a new blue line station.

They are observing the South End of Charlotte, which has grown significantly over the past few years.

Between South Boulevard and Atherton Mill, directly across the street, CATS wants to add a stop.

There are currently 26 stops on the light rail system, although none exist between the New Bern station and the one at East/West Boulevard, which is a half-mile away.

To obtain input from those who live and work in this area, CATS authorities will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 on its YouTube page.

A physical meeting will also take place on Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Urban Design Center in Charlotte at 1507 Camden Road.

