105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Unfortunate news in the world of Southern rap.

On Sunday (July 1) New Orleans rapper Mystikal, born Michael Tyler, was arrested and booked on several charges, including false imprisonment and first-degree rape. Arrest records indicate detectives interviewed the victim, who suffered minor injuries during the alleged attack.

Best known for his late 90s run with No Limit, Mystikal found a hot streak in the early 2000s with singles like “Shake It Fast” and “Danger,” but just as it appeared he was on course to take his career to another level, the rapper was accused of rape in 2004 and spent six years behind bars.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

Unfortunately, his troubles only continued following his release.

[Mystikal] was arrested again in 2017, surrendering himself to police after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest on an assault that allegedly happened in a Shreveport casino. The charges from 2017 were eventually dropped, and Mystikal was released from jail on a $3 million bond, ABC 2 reports.

Sunday’s arrest makes the third sexual assault arrest for the 52-year-old music star. According to reports, no bond has been posted as of Monday morning. His full list of charges includes first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rapper Mystikal Arrested, Charges Include False Imprisonment and First-Degree Rape was originally published on theboxhouston.com