Hundreds of Charlotte Flights Delayed on Sunday

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Hundreds of flights at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport have been delayed or cancelled.

More than 270 flights out of Charlotte and more than 200 flights entering Charlotte experienced delays, according to Flight Aware.

In addition, about 100 flights departing and arriving in Charlotte were canceled.

Most flights impacted were from American Airlines or one of its three subsidiaries, Envoy Air, Piedmont Airlines, or PSA Airlines.

A spokesperson for American Air said that the delays and cancellations were due to weather and air traffic.

Over 4,700 domestic and international flights have been delayed on Sunday across the nation. Nearly 500 more have been canceled.

Read the full story here.