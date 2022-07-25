Love In The Sun: Dating & Traveling Tips From An Expert

Summer is still in full effect. With that being the case, dating and traveling are two topics that are very relevant. The two seemingly go hand in hand, especially for single travelers navigating the dating landscape while exploring the globe. Finding love on vacation is not easy at all. That’s why online dating expert Jonathan Kirkland, from Match Group’s BLK, the world’s largest dating app for Black singles, created a list of tips to help travelers have an easier go at it. Check out the list below.

7 TIPS FOR SUMMER DATING & TRAVELING

7 TIPS FOR SUMMER DATING & TRAVELING

Choose Locations That Are Both Fun and Relaxing, but ALSO Romantic:

When choosing a destination, be sure to choose somewhere that is both relaxing and romantic. Keep it casual because at the end of the day, it's still a vacation. Be Smart About Your Traveler's Check: Being an out of towner, especially outside of the United States, makes you much more appealing and attractive – but also can make you a target. If you are using a dating app to meet people while on vacation, be very clear in your intentions and stay on high alert for any red flags. If all you're looking for is someone to show you around, say it!

Be Open-Minded: Meeting people from different cities and countries is always a refreshing experience. When traveling this summer, be open to experiencing other cultures, traditions, and religions. Challenge yourself to try something that you've never done before. You can interpret that however you want to!

Be Specific: Specify activities you want to engage in: hiking terrific trails, bicycling around town, viewing local art, sampling a cool cafe or bar. This is your opportunity to truly experience the things you want to do in that city/country. Try group adventures. Who knows… maybe you might meet someone while ziplining.

Pack Accordingly: When on vacation, we sometimes forget that there is an oppotunity to meet new people and go on dates with new matches. Instead of the typical summer travel wear (swimsuits, trunks, flip-flops), remember to pack some date night outfits to impress that potential match. If you stay ready, you don't have to get ready!

Stay Close: Keep your location setting within 5 or 10 miles of your hotel. Become friendly with hotel staff so they get to know your face so that they become familiar with you and may notice if your routine seems off. Share your location with your travelmates and with people back at home.

Most Importantly, SAFETY FIRST: When traveling out of town, be sure to meet new people during the day, in public and well-lit areas. And, if possible, take a friend with you to meet your new match. Exchange each other's social media pages to get more intel and insights of the other person before arranging a meet-up. Leave a note in your hotel room listing your phone number, where you're going and your date's contact details. Share this info with the front desk staff and/or send it to a trusted friend as well. Always, handle your own transportation.. Walk to the public meet-up spot. Have money and knowledge of local transportation so you can get yourself back to your hotel. Do some research beforehand about neighborhoods to avoid any other safety tips provided by either local officials or past visitors to your upcoming destination.



Enjoy the rest of the summer and be sure to use these tips when traveling and looking to potentially find love!

