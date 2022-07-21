Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Shelter Waiving Adoption Fees

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Due to an increase in animals, a nearby animal shelter is begging for assistance as it approaches capacity.

According to CMPD Animal Care and Control, they are accustomed to experiencing a spike in drop-offs over the summer but not to this extent.

More than 150 animals are being housed there at the moment. Whether you adopt a pet or foster one, all assistance is appreciated, said Melissa Knicely, a representative for the shelter.

“From my heart, I’m begging the community to help because we are truly in a bigger crisis than we’ve been in a very long time, and we definitely need to get some of these animals into homes. even if you can only foster,” said Knicely.

Through the end of July, the CMPD shelter is presently waiving adoption fees.

