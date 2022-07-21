Rapper Kevin Gates Punches Wrester During AEW Dynamite’s Fyter Fest

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Gates may have a future in Wrestling.

The rapper was front row at AEW Dynamite’s Fyter Fest Live event in Georgia yesterday (July 20th) when he got to lay hands on a wrestler. Gates was announced on-screen during the in-ring championship celebration for the new AEW Tag Team Champs Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) when their rivals Mark Sterling and Tony Nese came to the ring to interrupt the party. The duo turned their attention to Gates and asked him to sign a petition banning Swerve Strickland from AEW. That’s when the shenanigans kicked off.

After failing to convince Gates to sign, Sterling aimed some insults at Gates. The rapper decided to walk past the barricade to confront Sterling when his partner Nese popped up to block Gates which ended up becoming a mistake. Gates connected with a stiff cross to Nese, knocking him to the ground.

The stars were out to see AEW including Jermaine Dupri joining fast-rising wrestler Jade Cargill and massive wrestling fan and Griselda rapper Westside Gunn.

However, the star of the night was Gates. Could we see him in the ring anytime soon?

