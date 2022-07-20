Mental Health Organization Brings Awareness to Postpartum in Black Mothers

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A Houston organization has expanded its reach to Charlotte and is helping to bring awareness to the effects of postpartum disorders on Black mothers.

Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications compared to white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Shades of Blue organization, based in Houston, Texas, was founded by Kay Matthews. Matthews created Black Maternal Mental Health Week as a way to bring awareness to Perinatal Mood or Anxiety Disorders (PMADS).

Research indicates that Black women are at a higher risk of PMADS.

Tiffany Bishop and Whitney Coble of Charlotte are also honoring Black Maternal Mental Health Week. Bishop and Coble are licensed mental health therapists and cofounders of their practice, Raising Resilience.

“We forget the toll that pregnancy and postpartum take on the brain,” Coble said.

Raising Resilience will join Shades of Blue on a speaking panel Monday, July 25, to discuss the effects of PMADS on Black mothers.

