R&B Kickback Concert Coming to Charlotte July 30th

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Calling all R&B lovers! This one’s for you.

The R&B Kickback Concert is coming to Charlotte this month. The show’s star-filled lineup includes Jagged Edge, K. Michelle, Lloyd, Bobby V, Brownstone, 702, Michel’le.

The show takes place at the Ovens Auditorium located at 2700 E Independence Blvd, in Charlotte, NC. on Sat, Jul 30, 2022. The show begins at 8:00 pm and the doors open at 7:00 pm.

Tickets to see R&B Kickback Concert live in concert in Charlotte are now on sale. Tickets start at $64 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. There are also tickets for meet-and-greets at an additional cost.

Parking is included in the ticket price.