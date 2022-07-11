Ford Expands SUV Recall Due to Engine Fires

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you drive a Ford SUV, you may need to check if your vehicle is under recall.

Ford has expanded its recall of SUVs and is telling owners to park the vehicles outside due to a series of engine fires that can happen even while the ignition switches are off.

The company announced on Friday the recall of an additional 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a new problem that also causes engine fires.

Ford recalled about 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs back in May. That recall was expanded on Friday to cover more than 66,000 vehicles from the 2021 model year after the company received five more reports of fires.

Ford said printed circuit boards that are susceptible to an electrical short are the cause of the fires.

Owners can check to see if their vehicles are affected by typing in their 17-digit vehicle identification number at https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.

Read the full story here.