Panthers Acquire QB Baker Mayfield From Cleveland

The Carolina Panthers bolstered their quarterback room Wednesday by acquiring former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick.

Mayfield agreed to a paycut to ultimately execute the deal, reducing his previously-signed fifth year option from $18.85 million to $15 million. Cleveland will retain $10 million of his salary on their books, while Carolina will pay him $4.85 million.

The Panthers now have a very crowded QB room which includes two of the top three picks from the 2018 Draft, #3 overall pick Sam Darnold, and Mayfield who went #1 overall that year.

Mayfield is expected to compete for the starting job this year, all while the Panthers try to figure out the future at the position. The only quarterback on the roster signed beyond this year is this year’s third-round draft pick Matt Corral out of Ole Miss.

The intrigue begins with this trade, but will come to a head during Week One of the regular season:

