Novant Health Expanding Breast Health Center

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Novant Health is improving access to the latest in specialty care for patients.

The health system held a special ceremony on Thursday, June 30, for the expansion of its current breast health center, located in the medical tower adjacent to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

The $15 million investment project will expand the Novant Health Agnes Binder Weisiger Breast Health Center to 13,500 square feet. The center will function as a stand-alone, comprehensive breast health center.

“We are excited to begin this building process, to expand access for breast cancer screening and diagnostics in the heart of Charlotte,” said Dr. Peter Turk, medical director of surgical oncology at Novant Health.

The anticipated completion date for the new center is early 2024.

Read the full story here.