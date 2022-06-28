Charlotte
Here’s Where to Find the Cheapest Gas Prices in the Charlotte Area

While gas prices are a tad bit cheaper than they were a couple of weeks ago, you still may find yourself penny-pinching at the pump.

Here are some locations in the Charlotte area with the cheapest gas prices to help you save at the pump:

  1. Shell (Belmont)
    • 6441 Wilkinson Blvd
    • $4.19
  2. Mobil (Pineville)
    • 105 S Polk St
    • $4.19
  3. Sam’s Club (Gastonia)
    • 3540 E Franklin Blvd
    • $4.19
  4. Murphy USA (Belmont)
    • 100 Caldwell Farm Rd
    • $4.19
  5. Shell (Mount Holly)
    • 101 Belmont Mount Holly Rd
    • $4.21
  6. CITGO (Gastonia)
    • 2829 S York Rd
    • $4.26
  7. BP (Monroe)
    • 4102 W HIGHWAY 74
    • $4.28
  8. Circle K (Indian Trail)
    • 13719 Independence Blvd
    • $4.28
  9. QuikTrip (Indian Trail)
    • 5650 W US-74
    • $4.28
  10. Shell (Monroe)
    • 4103 US-74 W
    • $4.28
