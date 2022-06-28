Here’s Where to Find the Cheapest Gas Prices in the Charlotte Area

CLOSE
While gas prices are a tad bit cheaper than they were a couple of weeks ago, you still may find yourself penny-pinching at the pump.
Here are some locations in the Charlotte area with the cheapest gas prices to help you save at the pump:
- Shell (Belmont)
- 6441 Wilkinson Blvd
- $4.19
- Mobil (Pineville)
- 105 S Polk St
- $4.19
- Sam’s Club (Gastonia)
- 3540 E Franklin Blvd
- $4.19
- Murphy USA (Belmont)
- 100 Caldwell Farm Rd
- $4.19
- Shell (Mount Holly)
- 101 Belmont Mount Holly Rd
- $4.21
- CITGO (Gastonia)
- 2829 S York Rd
- $4.26
- BP (Monroe)
- 4102 W HIGHWAY 74
- $4.28
- Circle K (Indian Trail)
- 13719 Independence Blvd
- $4.28
- QuikTrip (Indian Trail)
- 5650 W US-74
- $4.28
- Shell (Monroe)
- 4103 US-74 W
- $4.28