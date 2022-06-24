Leiomy, Law Roach and More Step Into the Metaverse ‘Culture Series: PRIDE Unbound’ Discussing Ballroom Culture

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Pride Month is not over yet! As part of the Metaverse Culture Series: PRIDE Unbound, a team of grassroots LGBTQ+ creators built Dream House in Horizon Worlds (within the Metaverse), which is an immersive VR world that’s inspired by the heart of the beloved Ballroom culture. The series features Hollywood stylist Law Roach, Ballroom icon Leiomy, and co-owner and VP of the Atlanta Dream and two-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery. Watch the full video discussion below.

The Metaverse team created a virtual runway built out of 3D abstract sculptures dipped in sunset hues. The runway leads into a vast, meditative space appropriately titled the “Dream House.” It is inspired by the heart of Ballroom culture and built with LGBTQ+ creators in Horizon Worlds. The ballroom space was created within Black and Brown LGBTQ+ communities to provide a refuge of belonging, safety and inclusivity for members. The movement’s influence has expanded beyond minority groups, reaching newer audiences with shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race and HBO’s Legendary reality series. Ballroom’s unique vogueing and performance experiences have had a deep impact on pop culture, inspiring beauty and fashion trends for decades.

As part of the Metaverse Culture Series, the Metaverse brought together LGBTQ+ leaders in VR to explore “Dream House” and candidly discuss how the community can feel safe and empowered in immersive environments.

The conversation was moderated by journalist, content creator and communications strategist at Meta, Danielle Young, and included:

Law Roach: Top Hollywood stylist, Image ArchitectⓇ and judge on Emmy-nominated HBO Max Original Ballroom Competition Series Legendary

Leiomy: Ballroom icon, model and judge on Emmy-nominated HBO Max Original Ballroom Competition Series Legendary

Ballroom icon, model and judge on Emmy-nominated HBO Max Original Ballroom Competition Series Legendary Dr. David Johns: Educator, researcher and Civil Rights activist focused on equity and social justice at the intersection of Black LGBTQ+ rights

Tess Holliday: Model, author, advocate and Founder of #EffYourBeautyStandards

Renee Montgomery: Co-Owner and VP of the Atlanta Dream and 2x WNBA Champion

Watch the full discussion here.

