Front Page News: Should Transgenders Be Banned From Playing In Women’s Sports? [WATCH]

At least 900 have died in a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan that was a magnitude 5.9 earthquake. The Senate’s compromise legislation on gun safety is being reviewed and will focus on federal gun safety measures. It has been over a decade since these gun safety laws have been reviewed. The bill will include “money for school safety, mental health, state crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which would provide a more compressive background check for those between the ages of 18 and 21 who want to buy guns,” said CNN.

In sports news, Rock-T covers the Warriors parade, WNBA news, and whether transgenders be banned from playing in women’s sports. Hear the front page news below.

