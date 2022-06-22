American Airlines Drops 3 Routes Out of Charlotte Airport

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

American Airlines is dropping three routes out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. An airline representative confirmed that the changes were due to customer demand, according to WCNC.

The airline will no longer have routes from Charlotte to (CLT) Alexandria International Airport (AEX) in Louisiana. Flights to Sioux Falls Regional Airport(FSD) in South Dakota and El Paso International Airport (ELP) in Texas are also temporarily suspended.

The changes are a part of regular network schedule adjustments, according to the airline.

The decision is just one of the many ways that airlines across the country are working to solve staff shortages and high summer travel demands.

