Kyrie Irving Reportedly Held His Own Practices After Steve Nash Held Team Practice Sessions

The Brooklyn Nets might have bitten off more than they can chew with Kyrie Irving. There are now talks that Irving returning to the Nets is not a guarantee and some other eyebrow-raising behavior.

Kyrie Irving Does Things His Way

Big Kyrie Irving fan Stephen A.Smith (we’re being sarcastic if you couldn’t tell) claimed on Monday’s edition of his popular ESPN debate show First Take that the polarizing guard held his own practices during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Usually, that is nothing out of the ordinary for a superstar to do, but what makes this wild is that Irving did it after Steve Nash held team practices. He would round up five players and run his own practice session.

“Did you know that this brother Kyrie Irving last season would conduct his own practices?” Smith said. “So when Steve Nash had the team on the floor, and they practiced, they would finish, and he’d go and get five guys and conduct his own practice. … Do you have any idea how disrespectful that is to Steve Nash?”

The Nets Are Not Too Sure They Want To Invest In Kyrie Irving

This latest development from Smith in the Kyrie Irving saga from Smith comes after NBA insider, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday the Nets and all-star guard are at an “impasse” about his future as a Brooklyn Net. Some believe this could lead to Irving taking his basketball and leaving and testing the free agency market.

“Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors,” Charnia wrote in a tweet.

Irving has until June 29 to decide if he will exercise or decline his $36.5 million player option for next season. In response to the latest developments, the “voice for the voiceless” tweeted a video of The Wire‘s Brother Mouzone.

Based on the tweet, it seems as if Irving is choosing violence, and if he does hit the free agency market, the Los Angles Lakers, Clippers, and New York Knicks could be potential landing spots for free-thinking NBA superstar.

We are intrigued to see what happens.

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Held His Own Practices After Steve Nash Held Team Practice Sessions was originally published on cassiuslife.com