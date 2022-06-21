Black Pearl Investments Offering Charlotte’s Black Businesses Thousands of Dollars

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Black Pearl Investments is blessing Charlotte’s black businesses and offering thousands of dollars in micro loans.

Black Pearl Investments, a venture capital firm is offering $100,000 worth of micro loans to black businesses across Charlotte. The mission is to help even the smallest black businesses obtain the necessary tools to grow. Black Pearl CEO, Shante Williams says, she wants to support businesses that are anchors in the Charlotte community.

Charolette black business owners gathered Monday to network, through a partnership with The Ikea US Community Foundation and Black Pearl Investments. This partnership gave five local start-ups an additional $5,000 award each.