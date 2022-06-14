Utility Assistance Available for At-Risk Mecklenburg County Families

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Temperatures outside are rising, meaning energy bills are too.

Mecklenburg County families struggling to cover their utility bills may find some relief.

Crisis Assistance Ministry is offering financial assistance for families in Mecklenburg County who are at risk for eviction or having their utilities cut off.

Interested individuals can apply through the ministry. Applications can be submitted in person at 500-A Spratt Street, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“The temperatures this week are dangerously high, and it’s important for people to know there is help,” said Carol Hardison, CEO of Crisis Assistance Ministry.

Consultations and assessments for assistance are conducted via phone.

